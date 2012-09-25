NEW YORK, Sept 25 Europe's debt crisis remains
the biggest drag on the global economy, but the region is in a
much better situation today than it was, U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday.
"For the first time they have in place a plausibly powerful
set of financial tools to support a strategy," Geithner said.
The European Central Bank said earlier this month it stands
at the ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds issued by euro
zone member states if they put in a formal request for aid and
fulfilled strict domestic policy conditions.
Speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative conference in New
York, Geithner noted the long, difficult road ahead for the euro
zone region, saying it will be tested "every month, every week
for the next several years."
"There is not going to be a week or a specific date in the
future where you are going to know with total confidence how
they are going to handle this," Geithner said.
On the U.S. domestic front, Geithner said a balanced mix of
reforms is needed for dealing with the so-called "fiscal cliff"
of spending cuts and tax rises of about $500 billion that are
set to come into effect at the beginning of next year.
Geithner said that although the fiscal cliff is looked at
with unease, it is a good opportunity for the United States to
address tax and entitlements reform, and that the 2008-2009
financial crisis had been a much harder challenge that what
Washington is facing today.
But political gridlock is still a hurdle for the economy.
"You still have a level of political paralysis and
uncertainty about whether our political system can find a way to
govern again, to govern in ways that would be good for the
economy and make growth stronger," said Geithner.
Geithner said there was a lot of "promise" in the U.S.
economic recovery, pointing to tentative strength in the housing
market and consumers paying down their debt. But he called the
drought in the U.S. Midwest "a pretty significant drag on
growth."