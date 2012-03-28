WASHINGTON, March 28 Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Wednesday urged Congress to approve a $5 billion to $10 billion plan aimed at helping struggling homeowners refinance at lower interest rates.

"We urge Congress to consider the President's plan to help homeowners refinance their mortgages to take advantage of lower rates," Geithner told a congressional panel.

President Barack Obama's latest housing proposal seeks to help homeowners who have been locked out of refinancing by moving them into loans backed by the government's Federal Housing Administration.

The Obama administration estimates it could reach 3.5 million Americans who are not currently in government-guaranteed loans. An additional 11 million homeowners whose loans are backed by government-controlled entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could also be eligible.

Other government housing programs are designed to help homeowners modify their loans.

Geithner was speaking at a House of Representatives subcommittee hearing to examine the administration's budget request for the fiscal year starting in October.