WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. economy is in a
better position to deal with high gasoline prices, Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Sunday, adding that
unseasonably warm winter had lowered overall energy costs for
consumers.
"The economy is in a much better position to deal with those
pressures ... because natural gas prices are down, the overall
cost of energy for consumers is down," Geithner said on ABC's
"This Week" program.
A spike in gasoline prices caused economic growth to brake
sharply in the first half of last year. Gasoline prices have
risen 64 cents since the start of this year, leaving many
Americans with a sense of deja vu, which was further reinforced
by a slowdown in the pace of job creation last month.
However, Geithner said it was too early to tell whether the
economy, which he described as getting stronger, would go
through a repeat of last year.
"We can't tell yet. Obviously, we've got a lot of challenges
ahead and some risks and uncertainty ahead. And some of those
risks are, of course, Europe is still going through a difficult
crisis," he said.
He also dismissed suggestions that the country's huge budget
deficit put it at risk of being the next Greece, adding that the
challenge was to bring the deficit down without compromising
economic growth.