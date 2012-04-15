WASHINGTON, April 15 A proposal to impose at
least 30 percent income tax on Americans making more than a
million dollars a year will not hurt the economy by stifling
investment and growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
said on Sunday.
The so-called Buffett rule, a tax plan proposed by President
Barack Obama to reduce income inequality, has been vigorously
criticized by Republicans who argue it will discourage people
from starting new businesses as it will raise capital gains tax
and taxes on investment.
"No credible basis for that argument, in my judgment,"
Geithner said on CBS's "Face the Nation."
The plan named after billionaire businessman and Obama
supporter Warren Buffett who has noted that he pays a lower tax
rate than his secretary.
The United States is saddled with a huge budget deficit and
there is no consensus on how to address the problem. Geithner
said that although the government has committed to cut $2
trillion in spending, more needs to be done.
"But we do not see a feasible, economically sensible or fair
way to do this and still preserve room for investments in
education, in infrastructure, help protect the safety net, help
strengthen Medicare for seniors, without asking the richest
Americans to pay a somewhat larger share of their income in
taxes," he said.
"And we think the most effective way to do that is to limit
their ability to take advantage of deductions and exclusions,
and that's what this rule would do."
There was no plausible path to tax reform that did not
recognize that the economy cannot afford to extend these tax
cuts for wealthy Americans, Geithner said.
"We just can't afford to borrow to do it anymore, and we
have to preserve room to these other priorities," he said.
The Democratic-controlled Senate plans a Monday vote on the
Buffett rule, one day before the U.S. tax-filing deadline.
Americans favor the rule by 60 percent to 37 percent,
according to a Gallup poll released on Friday.
While the proposal has almost no chance of overcoming
Republican opposition in Congress, it will provide ammunition
for the November elections as Democrats say their rivals are
more concerned with protecting the wealthy than addressing the
concerns of less affluent Americans.
Geithner said the Obama administration was going to keep
pushing on the rule and he was optimistic that it would pass
through Congress.
"They've resisted all the things we did to take the economy
out of the crisis and restart economic growth. Those are the
right things to push for," he said,
"If we don't push for things that make sense, then we're not
governing - that's our responsibility in this case. And again,
you're going to find broad support for this across the American
people because there is no other way to meet the broad
challenges of the country."