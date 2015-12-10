WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. economic growth for the
third quarter is likely to be revised lower after data on
Thursday showed a bit less spending on services and software
than previously estimated.
The findings of the Commerce Department's quarterly services
survey, or QSS, come on the heels of data this month showing
weaker manufacturing and wholesale inventories in September than
the government had assumed in its second estimate of
third-quarter GDP.
Before the QSS data, economists had expected that GDP growth
for the July-September quarter would be trimmed to an annualized
pace of 1.9 percent from a 2.1 percent rate.
Based on the QSS data, economists at Barclays and JPMorgan
estimated another one-tenth of a percentage point would be
subtracted from the GDP estimate. That means third-quarter GDP
could be cut to a 1.8 percent rate when the government publishes
its second revision later this month.
"We estimate that real consumption growth will be revised
down by one-tenth, to a 2.9 percent rate, and that real
intellectual property investment will be revised down to a minus
2.4 percent rate from minus 0.8 percent," said Jesse Hurwitz, an
economist at Barclays in New York.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)