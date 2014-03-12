WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. fourth-quarter growth
is likely to be revised higher after services industry data on
Wednesday suggested a much stronger pace of consumer spending
than the government had previously assumed, JPMorgan economist
Daniel Silver said.
The government last month slashed its gross domestic product
estimate for October-December quarter to a 2.4 percent annual
pace from a previously reported 3.2 percent rate.
Silver, at JPMorgan in New York, said the quarterly services
survey, from which government's estimates for services
consumption and intellectual property products are derived,
showed a much more robust pace of consumer spending in the
fourth quarter than the government's estimated 2.6 percent rate.
"We now believe real consumption increased 3.4 percent and
and our estimate of growth in intellectual property products is
unchanged at 8.0 percent with rounding," said Silver in a
research note. "We are raising our tracking estimate of fourth
quarter real GDP growth to 3.0 percent."
The economy grew at a 4.1 percent rate in the third quarter.
It is not unusual for the government to make big revisions
to GDP numbers as it does not have complete data when it makes
its first and second estimates. The quarterly services survey
has caused revisions to GDP growth over the last several years.
Should the government raise fourth-quarter growth, that
would suggest underlying strength in the economy at the end of
2013 and bolster the argument that a slowdown in growth at the
start of this year was weather-driven and would be temporary.
The government will publish its third GDP growth estimate
for the fourth quarter on March 27.