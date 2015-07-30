By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. government believes
there are no structural problems in the way it calculates gross
domestic product estimates, though defense spending was found to
have contributed to overstating third-quarter growth over the
past three years.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis, the government agency that
constructs GDP data, said this week it had looked at GDP data
from 2012 to 2014, the first phase in addressing residual
seasonality in data resulting from the seasonal adjustment's
failure to fully strip out seasonal patterns.
"I don't think there is a problem. At this point there is
not something clear in what we are looking at that would suggest
in this period of time there is a structural issue in the way we
are constructing the data," said Nicole Mayerhauser, head of the
National Income and Wealth Division at the BEA.
Following an unexpected contraction in first-quarter GDP,
economists cast doubts on the accuracy of the estimates, saying
there was residual seasonality in the data that tended to
understate first-quarter GDP over the last several years.
Mayerhauser said the BEA refined the seasonal adjustment
methods for federal defense spending, consumer spending on
services, net interest and corporate profits.
Those changes were implemented with the annual revisions
published on Thursday, which showed that GDP increased at an
average annual rate of 2.0 percent from 2011 to 2014,
three-tenths of a percentage point lower than previously
reported.
The improvements to the seasonal adjustment for defense
spending found an overstating of GDP growth in the third quarter
from 2012 to 2014. Third-quarter growth in 2012 was revised down
by 2 percentage points to a 0.5 percent rate, with defense
spending accounting for a half a percentage point of the drop.
In 2013, defense spending accounted for four-tenths of a
percentage point in the downward revision in GDP to a 3 percent
rate from the previously reported 4.5 percent pace.
While the GDP estimate for the first quarter of 2014 was
revised up to show it contracting at a 0.9 percent pace instead
of a 2.1 percent rate, that was not because of residual
seasonality as most economists had argued.
"Certainly with Q3 it's the defense. With Q1 it's not
necessarily defense. It really is a mixture of bringing in new
source data, but ... a portion of the Q1 revision is coming from
updated seasonal factors for construction data," said
Mayerhauser.
In the second phase of the project, which has already kicked
off, the BEA plans to do a review of each component of the
detailed series that goes into GDP and into the measures of
gross domestic income (GDI). The BEA hopes to have initial
results from that exercise by late spring next year.
The final stage of the program will see the development of a
not seasonally adjusted set of statistics, which will complement
the seasonally adjusted GDP data. This is aimed at increasing
transparency.
With the annual revisions, the BEA also introduced an
average of GDP and GDI. That average increased at an average
annual rate of 2.2 percent from 2011 to 2014.
