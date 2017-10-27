FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump economic adviser sees U.S. Q4 GDP growth in 3 percent range
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
Syria
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 27, 2017 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump economic adviser sees U.S. Q4 GDP growth in 3 percent range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that he expects the pace of U.S. economic expansion to remain in the range of a 3 percent annual rate, as a result of high expectations for deregulation and tax cuts.

“Firms are optimistic both because of regulatory reform but also because they expect corporate tax reform and overall tax reform,” Hassett, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters in a conference call.

“There has been a recent uptick in growth. The last quarter was 3 percent and now the most recent quarter’s 3 percent,” he said. “It seems likely that the fourth quarter is going to be in that range as well.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.