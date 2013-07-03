By Paige Gance
WASHINGTON, July 3 U.S. small business
employment edged down for the second straight month in June,
sharply contrasting with other data showing an improvement in
the tone of the labor market last month.
The National Federation of Independent Business said the net
change in employment ticked down by 0.09 workers per firm after
slipping 0.04 in May.
"A higher percentage of the owners hired, but those that
reduced employment made cuts large enough to put employment
growth among existing firms in the red," the NFIB said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The NFIB's findings are at odds with other data that have
painted a far more upbeat picture of the jobs market.
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
private employers added 188,000 jobs to their payrolls in June,
a step up from the 134,000 positions created in May.
Employment in the service industries touched its highest
level in four months in June, the Institute for Supply
Management also said on Wednesday.
Added to that, first-time applications for state
unemployment benefits held at lower levels for much of last
month, giving hope to another month of steady job gains in June.
The NFIB survey found that 11 percent of small business
owners throughout the country added an average of 3.6 workers
per firm over the past few months.
About 12 percent reduced employment by an average of 4.3
workers. The share of business owners reporting few or no
qualified applicants for job openings was 41 percent.
Small business hiring has been sluggish. There has been
speculation that the Affordable Care Act, which compels
employers with a staff complement of at least 50, was making
some small business owners reluctant to add workers.
The Obama administration on Tuesday delayed the employer
mandate of the legislation until 2015.
Economists at UBS in New York reckon the one-year delay
could prompt small business owners to hire more workers.
"For those employers on the cusp of the 50 employee
threshold this delay may prompt them to hire as they may be
unwilling to continue to postpone hiring to avoid being subject
to the mandate," UBS said in a research note.