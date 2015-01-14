CHICAGO Jan 14 The National Retail Federation
estimated on Wednesday that its members' retail sales over
November and December rose 4 percent from a year earlier, to
$616 billion.
The industry body, which had forecast holiday sales to grow
4.1 percent, said December retail sales, which exclude
automobiles, gas stations and restaurants, fell 0.9 percent
month over month, but increased 4.6 percent unadjusted year over
year.
Last week, estimates from companies such as ShopperTrak,
Customer Growth Partners and RetailNext had indicated a spending
boost from plunging gas prices in the final stretch of December.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by James Dalgleish)