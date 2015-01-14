(Adds details, comments)
CHICAGO Jan 14 Strong online buying, an
improved job market and falling gas prices boosted 2014 U.S.
holiday sales to their highest rate of growth since 2011,
according to data released Wednesday by an industry group.
The National Retail Federation, which had forecast retail
sales to rise 4.1 percent this holiday season, estimated total
sales rose 4 percent to $616 billion.
The data fell slightly short of the NRF'S predictions but
was in line with estimates by other groups that projected 3.5 to
4 percent growth.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday December
retail sales fell 0.9 percent from November, seasonally
adjusted, but were up 3.2 percent unadjusted from a year
earlier. Gasoline prices fell sharply in December.
"It is important to recognize that December is a very
difficult month to adjust for seasonal forces because of holiday
spending and this could explain in part this month's
volatility," said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz.
The NRF said December retail sales, which exclude
automobiles, gas stations and restaurants, increased 4.6 percent
unadjusted year-over-year.
The holiday season, which typically generates about 30
percent of sales and nearly 40 percent of profit for retailers,
this year saw a weak Black Friday weekend and a slow Super
Saturday, the weekend before Christmas. Sales, however, picked
up in the final stretch of December aided by the plunge in gas
prices, industry officials said.
A strong weekend after Christmas, aided by a spike in gift
card redemptions, also boosted overall spending, payment
processor First Data said.
Non-store holiday sales, an indicator of online and
e-commerce sales, grew 6.8 percent to $101.9 billion, the NRF
said.
