* Ownership rate falls to 65.1 percent in second quarter
* Rate lowest since fourth-quarter 1995
* Rental vacancy rate lowest since first-quarter 2001
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 30 Homeownership in the United
States hit a 17-1/2-year low in the second quarter as Americans
continue to shift toward renting, one of the lingering legacies
of the recession.
The seasonally adjusted homeownership rate, the share of
households owning a home, slipped to 65.1 percent, the lowest
since the fourth quarter of 1995, the Commerce Department said
on Tuesday. The rate, which peaked at 69.4 percent in 2004, was
65.2 percent in the first quarter.
High unemployment, a shortage of homes for sale and
stringent lending practices made renting more appealing,
economists said, warning that the share of Americans owning a
home would continue to drift lower.
"There is a big shortage of homes and the amount of
households and people that need to live somewhere is
increasing," said Guy Berger, an economist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut. "It's difficult to buy a home, they have to look
somewhere, so they are renting."
Four years since the 2007-09 recession ended, the
unemployment rate is at an uncomfortably high 7.6 percent and
about 22.6 million people are either unemployed, working only
part-time although wanting full-time work, or want a job but
have given up the search.
While the housing market has decisively swung to firmer
ground, economists argue that the recovery is partly being
driven by investors, keen to take advantage of the rising demand
for rental accommodation.
"Household formation is going into the rental market.
Investors are buying empty homes and converting them into rental
markets, that's who the market is clearing," said Julia
Coronado, North America chief economist at BNP Paribas in New
York. "We have not seen is renewed interest in home ownership."
The residential rental vacancy rate fell four-tenths of a
percentage point to 8.2 percent in the second quarter, the
lowest reading since the first quarter of 2001.
It has dropped from a peak of 11.1 percent in 2009, putting
upward pressure on rents. In the second quarter, the median
asking rent increased to a record $735.
Economists worry that rising mortgage rates could cause the
homeownership rate to creep even lower in the short-term.
"It does make rental activity more economically appealing on
the margin than owning a home," said RBS' Berger.
"Even if rates pause where they are, most people think they
are going to be higher in a year or two than they are now and
that is the kind of thing that potentially in the short run
depresses homeownership a little bit or even more."
In the second quarter, the decline in homeownership was
concentrated in the 45-54 age group, where it fell four-tenths
of a point. It rose among people 65 years and older, in line
with recent trends.
Ownership among people between 55 and 64 fell 0.3 percentage
point in the second quarter. There were small gains in the 35-44
age range.