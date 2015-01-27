(Corrects historical in 2nd paragraph to lowest since October
2012)
NEW YORK Jan 27 U.S. single-family home price
appreciation slowed further in November as lean inventories and
tight lending standards have limited housing activities,
according to a closely watched survey released on Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas gained 4.3 percent in November from the prior year, the
slowest since October 2012 although it matched analyst
expectations. This compared with a 4.5 percent annual increase
in October.
"With the spring home buying season, and spring training,
still a month or two away, the housing recovery is barely on
first base," said David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee
at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement. "Prospects for a
home run in 2015 aren't good," he added.
A broader measure of national housing market activity rose
at a 4.7 percent clip on a year-over-year basis, compared with a
4.6 percent rate in October.
The seasonally adjusted 10-city gauge rose 0.7 percent in
November following a revised 0.6 percent gain in October, while
the non-adjusted 10-city index fell 0.3 percent after 0.2
percent drop in October.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)