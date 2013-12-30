(Corrects to say first gain in six months, not five months)
WASHINGTON Dec 30 Contracts to purchase
previously owned U.S. homes edged up a touch in November,
marking the first increase in six months, but failed to
stabilize by as much as had been expected.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
rose by 0.2 percent to 101.7. Contracts were 1.6 percent below
last November's levels.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts,
which become sales after a month or two, to rise 1.0 percent.
"We may have reached a cyclical low because the positive
fundamentals of job creation and household formation are likely
to foster a fairly stable level of contract activity in 2014,"
said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun.
Housing sales have been dampened by a rise in mortgage rates
as investors anticipated that the Federal Reserve would start to
reduce the level of stimulus it provides the U.S. economy as the
nation's recovery takes hold.
The central bank said earlier this month that it would scale
back monthly bond purchases by $10 billion to $75 billion in
January and to maintain this moderate pace of tapering over the
course of the year.
(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)