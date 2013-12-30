(Adds background)
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON Dec 30 Contracts to purchase
previously owned U.S. homes edged up in November, marking the
first increase in six months and providing a hopeful sign the
sector has begun to stabilize after its momentum was sapped by
rising mortgage rates.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
rose 0.2 percent from October, to 101.7. But contracts were 1.6
percent below last November's levels.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected signed contracts,
which become sales after a month or two, to rise 1.0 percent.
"Several housing indicators have improved recently and the
very modest increase in pending home sales in November is a
tentative sign that activity is stabilizing, or perhaps even
picking up," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New
York.
Housing sales had been dampened by a rise in mortgage rates,
which began to climb earlier this year as investors bet the
Federal Reserve would start to reduce the stimulus it provides
the U.S. economy.
The rise in borrowing costs helped push home resales down in
November to their lowest level in nearly a year, but other
recent indications of the sector's health have brightened.
Housing starts rose in November to the highest level in six
years and sales of new homes dipped only
slightly following a big jump in October
.
Along with the latest reading on pending home sales, those
reports provided an encouraging sign that housing was adjusting
to mortgage rates that have advanced by more than a percentage
point since May, to almost 4.5 percent.
The signs of stabilization have been accompanied by other
signals showing improvement in the U.S. labor market and
manufacturing that have reinforced hopes the economy will
deliver broad growth in 2014.
Expectations of stronger growth and a decision by the Fed to
begin scaling back its bond-buying stimulus have led long-term
borrowing costs higher, with the yield on the 10-year U.S.
Treasury note breaching 3 percent last week.
The central bank announced on Dec. 18 that it would scale
back bond purchases by $10 billion in January to $75 billion and
it is expected to maintain this moderate pace of tapering over
the course of the year.
The Fed's move confirmed its confidence in the underlying
momentum of the economy and helped push Wall Street stocks to
record highs.
"With home prices continuing to rise, labor markets slowly
recovering and mortgage rates still low from a historical
perspective, we expect the housing sector to continue its path
toward gradual recovery in the coming year," wrote Gennadiy
Goldberg, U.S. strategist with TD Securities.
