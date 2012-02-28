* Prices in 20 metro areas fall 4 pct in 2011
* Atlanta home prices fall about 13 pct year over year
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. single-family home
prices ended 2011 on a downbeat note as a drop in December
prices sent the seasonally-adjusted index to its lowest level
since 2003, according to a closely watched survey on Tuesday.
The S&P/Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas
declined 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, in line
with economists' expectations, after falling 0.7 percent in
November.
The 20-city index fell to 136.63, the lowest level since
January 2003.
"After a prior three years of accelerated decline, the past
two years has been a story of a housing market that is bottoming
out but has not yet stabilized. Up until today's report we had
believed the crisis lows for the composites were behind us,"
David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at Standard &
Poor's, said in a statement.
"The pick-up in the economy has simply not been strong
enough to keep home prices stabilized. If anything it looks like
we might have reentered a period of decline as we begin 2012."
U.S. stock index futures held at lower levels immediately
following the data as investors also took in an earlier report
that showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods
fell in January by the most in three years.
Prices in the 20 cities dropped 4.0 percent year over year,
more than forecasts for a decline of 3.6 percent. For the fourth
quarter the national index fell 1.7 percent on a seasonally
adjusted basis.
"House prices are continuing to be very weak even though we
have seen some leveling off on the activity side of the data,"
said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York.
"It will take some time for that relatively positive
activity to filter in to prices, but at the same time we are
still looking at foreclosure issues, distressed properties and
low absolute levels of activity. It is really a tough market for
these prices to make any progress."
During 2011, prices declined in 19 out of the 20 cities in
the index. Atlanta was hardest hit with a drop of nearly 13
percent.