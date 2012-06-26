NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. single-family home prices
picked up for a third month in a row in April, suggesting the
recovery in the housing market is gaining traction, a closely
watched survey showed on Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas
gained 0.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping
economists' expectations for a 0.4 percent gain.
On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, prices fared even
better, rising 1.3 percent.
Just three out of the 20 cities in the index saw declines in
April on a seasonally adjusted basis.
"It has been a long time since we enjoyed such broad-based
gains," David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at
Standard & Poor's, said in a statement.
"While one month does not make a trend, particularly during
seasonally strong buying months, the combination of rising
positive monthly index levels and improving annual returns is a
good sign."
Compared to a year ago, prices were down 1.9 percent in the
20 cities, beating expectations for a decline of 2.5 percent,
and an improvement from the 2.6 percent annual decline seen in
March.
April's gain made for the longest streak of consecutive
monthly gains since prices were boosted by the homebuyer tax
credit from mid-2009 into early 2010.
Recent data has pointed to a market that has finally hit
bottom and is stabilizing, including a report on Monday that
showed new home sales hit a two-year high in May.
Still, the housing market has a long way to go before full
recovery as it faces a large pipeline of foreclosures, tight
credit restrictions and weak demand.
Stan Humphries, chief economist at Zillow, said the
improvement in April confirmed that home prices are stabilizing.
"Despite nervousness created by a recent weakening in job
growth numbers and an uptick in European sovereign debt
concerns, we've been able to keep the wheels on the wagon of a
housing market recovery longer than we did in the prior two
years," said Humphries.
U.S. Treasuries slightly widened losses immediately after
the data, while stock index futures held on to gains. Investors
largely had their attention turned to Europe after Spain's
short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at auction.