NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. single-family home
prices rose more than expected in February, racking up their
best annual rise since May 2006 in a fresh sign the housing
recovery remains on track, a closely watched survey showed on
Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas
gained 1.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to
January, topping forecasts for 0.9 percent.
"Despite some recent mixed economic reports for March,
housing continues to be one of the brighter spots in the
economy," David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P
Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.
On a non-adjusted basis, prices rose 0.3 percent.
Prices in the 20 cities gained 9.3 percent year-over-year,
also beating expectations for 9 percent and the biggest increase
since May 2006.
On an annual basis, prices improved in all 20 of the cities
covered in the index, the second month in a row that all of them
have risen.
The biggest gains were seen in some of the cities that were
hardest hit by the crisis, including Phoenix, which rose 23
percent. Atlanta climbed 16.5 percent, while Las Vegas was up
17.6 percent.
On average, national home prices are back to the levels they
were at in the autumn of 2003.
Prices have been rising since last February as the sector
started to turn the corner, helped by tighter inventories and
improved sales.
Last year's housing recovery has continued into 2013, though
the pace of sales has cooled recently. Still, housing is
expected to continue to be a source of strength for the economy
this year.
Financial markets showed little reaction to the data
immediately after its release.