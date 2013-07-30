NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. single-family home prices
rose in May, though the pace of gains cooled compared to the
month before, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas gained 1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, shy of
economists' forecast for a 1.5 percent increase. That marked a
slower pace from April's 1.7 percent rise.
On a non-adjusted basis, prices rose 2.4 percent.
Compared to last May, prices also fell short of
expectations, rising 12.2 percent from a year earlier. Still, it
was the biggest annual gain since March 2006, matching a record
set in April.
The report was unlikely to alter economists' views that the
housing sector continues to recover, making it a bright spot for
the economy.
All 20 cities rose on a yearly basis, led by a 24.5 percent
surge in San Francisco.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)