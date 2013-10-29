NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. single-family home prices
rose in August and also posted their strongest annual gain in
more than seven years, a closely watched survey showed on
Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas rose 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, beating
economists' expectation of a 0.6 percent gain. Prices rose 0.6
percent in July.
On a non-adjusted basis, prices rose 1.3 percent.
Compared to a year earlier, prices were up 12.8 percent,
beating economists' expectations of 12.5 percent and marking the
strongest gain since February 2006, when the increase was 13.8
percent.
The August price gains came despite a rise that month in
30-year mortgage rates that slowed mortgage applications and
refinancing activity.
The report suggested the housing sector continued to recover
despite those headwinds. Home prices have been rising nationally
since early 2012 and economists have singled out housing as one
of the bright spots of the U.S. recovery.
Prices in all 20 cities rose on a non-seasonally adjusted
yearly basis, led by a 29.2 percent gain in Las Vegas and
followed by a 25.4 percent increase in San Francisco.
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)