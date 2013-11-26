NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. single-family home prices
rose in September and posted their strongest annualized gain in
7-1/2 years, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas
gained 0.7 percent in September on a non-seasonally adjusted
basis, matching the Reuters forecast.
"Housing continues to emerge from the financial crisis: the
proportion of homes in foreclosure is declining and consumers'
balance sheets are strengthening," David Blitzer, chairman of
the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a
statement.
"The longer run question is whether household formation
continues to recover and if home ownership will return to the
peak levels seen in 2004."
Prices in the 20 cities rose 13.3 percent year-over-year,
the strongest gain since February 2006, topping expectations for
a 13 percent year-on-year advance.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)