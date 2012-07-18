(Corrects paragraph six to say applications for mortgages to
buy homes fell last week.)
WASHINGTON, July 18 Groundbreaking on new U.S.
homes rose in June to its fastest pace in over three years,
lending a helping hand to an economy that has shown worrisome
signs of cooling.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that housing
starts rose 6.9 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 760,000 units. That was the highest rate since
October 2008.
The reading, which is prone to significant revisions, was
above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of a 745,000-unit
rate.
The U.S. housing market, which collapsed six years ago, has
been a relative bright spot in the economy this year, although
it remains hobbled by a glut of unsold homes.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday the
sector has shown modest improvement.
On Wednesday, applications for U.S. home mortgages jumped
last week on a surge in demand for refinancings, though purchase
activity edged down. In recent weeks, other
private groups have said signed contracts for home purchases
rose sharply in May and home prices rose that month.
The Commerce Department's revisions to data on housing
starts from prior months were also upbeat. Groundbreaking during
May was revised up to a 711,000-unit pace from a previously
reported 708,000 unit rate. April's reading was also revised
slightly higher.
Still, the broader U.S. economy has looked much more wobbly
of late, and the housing sector is now so small it provides
limited support. Indeed, if the recovery fails and the country
tips back into recession, housing would also suffer.
In Bernanke's testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, he said
the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy. Planned
belt tightening by the U.S. government in 2013 would send the
country into recession, he said.
While Bernanke offered few new clues about whether the U.S.
central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary
stimulus, he said policymakers meeting later this month would be
looking closely for signs of any stall in the recovery of the
labor market.
The pace of hiring in the United States slowed sharply in
the second quarter, as did growth in factory output. Retail
sales have also flagged in recent months.
The Commerce Department's report showed the increase in
housing starts in June was spread broadly throughout the sector,
with groundbreaking for single-family homes up 4.7 percent. This
segment accounts for most of the market. Starts for multi-family
homes - one of the report's more volatile readings - rose 12.8
percent.
New permits for building homes dropped 3.7 percent in June
to a 755,000 unit pace.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)