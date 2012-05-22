WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. home resales rose in
April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years and a
falloff in foreclosures pushed prices higher, hopeful signs
about the pace of recovery in the still-struggling housing
sector.
The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday that
existing home sales increased 3.4 percent to an annual rate of
4.62 million units last month, the highest since May 2010.
Nationwide, the median price for a home resale jumped to
$177,400 in April, up 10.1 percent from a year earlier. That was
the biggest year-over-year increase since January 2006.
Distressed sales accounted for 28 percent of resales, down
from 29 percent in March. NAR economist Lawrence Yun said a drop
in foreclosures fueled the decline in distressed sales, which in
turn drove the increase in the median sales prices.
March's sales pace was revised marginally lower to 4.47
million units from the previously reported 4.48 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales at a 4.60
million-unit sales pace last month.
Inventories rose to 2.54 million, which Yun said was largely
due to seasonal factors because many homes go on the market in
the spring.