WASHINGTON Nov 19 U.S. home resales
unexpectedly rose in October, a sign that slow improvements in
the country's labor market are helping the housing sector
recovery gain traction.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday that
existing home sales climbed 2.1 percent last month to a
seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.79 million units.
That was above the median forecast of a 4.75 million-unit
rate in a Reuters poll.
NAR economist Lawrence Yun said superstorm Sandy, which
slammed in the U.S. East Coast on Oct. 29, had only a slight
impact on home resales. The only region where the pace of sales
slipped was the Northeast. But Yun said the storm could
temporarily hold back the pace of sales in November and
December.
Nationwide, the median price for a home resale was $178,600
in October, up 11.1 percent from a year earlier as fewer people
sold their homes under distressed conditions compared to the
same period in 2011. Distressed sales include foreclosures.
The nation's inventory of existing homes for sale fell 1.4
percent during the month to 2.14 million, the lowest level since
December 2002.
At the current pace of sales, inventories would be exhausted
in 5.4 months, the lowest rate since February 2006.
The price increase last month was measured against October
2011, and since then distressed sales have fallen to 24 percent
of total sales from 28 percent.
The share of distressed sales, which also include those
w h ere the sales price was below the amount owed on the home, was
flat from September.