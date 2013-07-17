WASHINGTON, July 17 U.S. housing starts and
permits for future home construction unexpectedly fell in June,
further evidence of a sharp slowdown in economic activity in the
second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday housing starts
dropped 9.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
836,000 units. That was the lowest level since August last year.
May's starts were revised up to show a 928,000-unit pace
instead of the previously reported 914,000 units.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected groundbreaking to
rise to a 959,000-unit rate last month.
Permits to build homes fell 7.5 percent last month to a
911,000-unit pace. Economists had expected them to rise to a
1-million unit pace.
The report was the latest indication that economic growth
probably braked sharply from the first quarter's 1.8 percent
annual pace. The economy has been hit by tighter fiscal policy
and slowing global demand.
The housing market has been providing a buffer against those
headwinds.
The volatile multi-family sector accounted for the
unexpected drop in groundbreaking and permits, a suggestion that
the housing recovery remains intact.
Sentiment among single-family home builders hit a 7-1/2 year
high in July, a report showed on Monday, amid optimism over
current and future home sales. But many builders have been
complaining about a shortage of labor and materials, which may
have contributed to last month's surprise decline in activity.
Last month, groundbreaking for single-family homes, the
largest segment of the market, slipped 0.8 percent to a
591,000-unit pace, the lowest since November 2012. Starts for
multi-family homes declined 26.2 percent to a 245,000-unit rate.
Permits for multi-family homes fell 21.4 percent to a
287,000-unit rate. But permits for single-family homes rose 0.6
percent to a 624,000-unit pace, the highest since May 2008.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)