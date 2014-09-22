WASHINGTON, Sept 22 U.S. home resales
unexpectedly fell in August as investors stepped away from the
market, but the decline probably does not signal renewed
weakness in the housing sector.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million
units. The decline followed four straight months of gains and
the sales pace was still the second highest for the year.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales increasing
to a 5.20 million-unit pace. Compared to August last year, sales
were down 5.3 percent.
Investors who have been propping up the market almost
deserted the market last month, accounting for only 12 percent
of transactions, the smallest share since November 2009.
