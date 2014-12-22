WASHINGTON Dec 22 U.S. home resales tumbled to
a six-month low in November after two straight months of strong
increases, underscoring the uneven nature of the housing market
recovery.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing
home sales dropped 6.1 percent to an annual rate of 4.93 million
units, the lowest level since May.
October's sales pace was revised slightly down to 5.25
million units from 5.26 million units. November's decline
probably does not signal the start of a weakening trend and in
part reflected stubbornly low inventories.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to fall only
to a 5.20-million unit pace.
Housing has struggled to shift into higher gear after
stagnating in the second half of 2013 in the wake of a jump in
mortgage rates, which have since pulled back from their peaks.
It has lagged an acceleration in economic activity as tepid
wage growth, a shortage of properties available for sale and
higher home prices sidelined first-time buyers.
