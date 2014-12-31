WASHINGTON Dec 31 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes rose only modestly in November, pointing to a
still-sluggish housing market despite several months of stronger
economic growth and hiring.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
gained 0.8 percent to 104.8. The NAR also revised its index in
October to a slightly lower level.
These contracts become sales after a month or two. Contracts
rose in the Northeast, South and West but fell in the Midwest.
The U.S. housing market has been recovering in fits and
starts from its near collapse during the 2007-09 recession. The
pace of sales suffered a setback in mid-2013 when higher
interest rates shocked the market.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast total pending home
sales rising 0.5 percent in November from the previously
reported level.
Compared to October of last year, contracts were up 4.1
percent.
