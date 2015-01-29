(Adds rebound in household formation, analyst comments)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. homeownership fell to a
20-year low in the fourth quarter, but a sharp rebound in the
rate at which Americans are setting up home is expected to help
drive a pick-up in housing.
The seasonally adjusted home ownership rate slipped to 63.9
percent, the lowest level since the third quarter of 1994, the
Commerce Department said on Thursday. The rate, which peaked at
69.4 percent in 2004, was 64.3 percent in the third quarter.
Household formation, however, more than quadrupled to 1.7
million in the fourth quarter from only 356,000 in the same
period in 2013. While the gains were driven by renter
households, that should provide a boost to home building.
Housing has lagged an acceleration in the broader economy.
But with household formation picking up, thanks to a
strengthening labor market, and the government taking steps to
ease credit requirements for first-time buyers, housing is
expected to regain momentum this year.
"The combination of a high share of young adults living in
the parental home, falling mortgage rates and loosening credit
means that the outlook for household formation is
strengthening," said Paul Diggle, a property economist at
Capital Economics in London.
"That's one of the reasons why we are optimistic about the
prospects for homebuilding over the next few years."
The residential rental vacancy rate dropped four-tenths of a
percentage point to 7.0 percent in the fourth quarter, the
lowest level since 1993. That will likely make renting expensive
and increase the appeal of owning a house, economists said.
"Household formation is picking up fast enough to outpace
construction and is likely to be channeled in a constructive
manner, since rents and home prices continue to rise at a
healthy pace," said Stephanie Karol, an economist at IHS Global
Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Homeownership dropped across all four regions in the fourth
quarter, with declines pronounced in almost all age groups, with
the exception of 45-54-year-olds, a group that saw a very mild
gain.
Many economists believe the homeownership rate will probably
start stabilizing in the coming quarters.
"The decade-long decline in the share of the population who
own their home may now be drawing to an end," said Diggle.
"Wage growth may soon accelerate, helping young households
to make the leap into homeownership. The survey evidence
certainly suggests that owning a home remains part of most
people's perception of the American dream."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Leslie Adler)