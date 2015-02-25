WASHINGTON Feb 25 New U.S. single-family home
sales in January fell less than expected and supply rose to its
highest level since 2010, hopeful signs for the sluggish housing
market.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that sales dipped
0.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 481,000
units. December's sales pace was revised up to 482,000 units,
the highest level since June 2008, from 481,000 units.
Sales last month were likely held back by inclement weather
in the Northeast, where sales recorded their biggest drop since
June 2012.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales,
which account for about 9.1 percent of the housing market
falling to a 470,000-unit pace last month.
Compared to January last year, sales were up 5.3 percent.
Housing activity has remained lackluster since hitting a
speed bump in the second half of 2013 as tight home inventories
and higher prices sideline first-time buyers, against the
backdrop of tepid wage growth.
It has lagged the overall economy, even though mortgage
rates have declined substantially from their 2013 peaks. Recent
data showed a plunge in home resales in January and softer
single-family housing starts and permits.
Last month, new home sales in the Northeast plunged 51.6
percent to a record low. Sales in the South rose 2.2 percent to
their highest level since May 2008. They surged 19.2 percent in
the Midwest, but sales in the West slipped 0.8 percent.
The stock of new houses available on the market rose 1.4
percent last month to 218,000, the highest since March 2010.
Inventories still remain less than half of what they were at the
height of the housing boom.
At January's sales pace it would take 5.4 months to clear
the supply of houses on the market, unchanged from December. The
median new home price rose 9.1 percent from a year ago to
$294,300.
