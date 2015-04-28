By Lucia Mutikani
| WASHINGTON, April 28
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. homeownership slipped
to a 25-year low in the first quarter, but sustained strong
gains in the pace at which Americans are setting up homes
supported the view that the housing sector will boost economic
growth this year.
The seasonally adjusted home ownership rate dipped to 63.8
percent, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 1989, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday. The rate, which peaked at
69.4 percent in 2004, was 64.0 percent in the fourth quarter.
Household formation, however, increased by 1.5 million in
the first quarter from the same period in 2014. It was up 1.7
million in the fourth quarter.
"This is a signal of something very positive that should
flow through the economy. We should see better numbers in terms
of home sales, housing starts and spending around housing than
we are now," said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG Investment
Research in New York.
After a lackluster performance in the past year, housing is
expected take the baton from weak business investment -
especially energy-related capital expenditure - and together
with consumer spending drive the economy in 2015.
With many Americans still showing an aversion to
homeownership, the gains in household formation largely are
being driven by renters. That should provide a boost to home
building, especially in the multi-family segment of the market.
A strengthening labor market is encouraging young adults to
move out of their parents' homes, as well as from accommodation
shared with friends and relatives.
"A long overdue upturn in household formation, as more young
adults leave the parental home, could provide a significant
boost to home building over the coming years," said Ed
Stansfield, chief property economist at Capital Economics in
London.
While the residential rental vacancy rate rose one-tenth of
a percentage point to 7.1 percent in the first quarter, it
remained near 20-year lows. That could put some upward pressure
on inflation later this year, economists said.
Homeownership dipped in three of the four regions in the
first quarter, falling almost across all age groups.
Some economists, however, believe the homeownership rate
will probably start stabilizing in the coming quarters, citing
moves by the government to ease credit conditions for first-time
home buyers as well as the firming labor market.
"With credit conditions now loosening and employment set to
continue growing strongly, we suspect this long downward trend
may not last for much longer," Stansfield said.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)