WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. home resales
unexpectedly fell in April as tight inventories pushed prices
higher, giving a cautious signal on the strength of the housing
market.
The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday
existing home sales dropped 3.3 percent to an annual rate of
5.04 million units.
March's sales pace was revised up to 5.21 million units from
the previously reported 5.19 million units. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast home resales rising to a 5.24 million-unit
pace last month.
The relative weakness in home resales puts a dent in what
had been one of the brighter spots of the broader U.S. economy
after gross domestic product barely grew in the first quarter.
The number of homes on the market last month fell 0.9
percent from a year earlier, helping push the median home price
up 8.9 percent from the same month in 2014.
