WASHINGTON May 26 New U.S. single-family home
sales rose more than expected in April and the median price
surged, suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining
traction.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday sales increased 6.8
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 517,000 units.
March's sales pace was revised up to 484,000 units from the
previously reported 481,000 units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales,
which account for 9.3 percent of the market, rising to a
510,000-unit pace last month.
The upbeat report added to housing starts data in indicating
that housing was gaining momentum after treading water for much
of last year. Economists believe housing will take the baton
from a lethargic manufacturing sector and help to drive economic
growth this year.
Housing is being buoyed by a strengthening jobs market,
which is encouraging young adults to set up their own
households.
New homes sales jumped 36.8 percent in the Midwest to a
seven-year high and increased 5.8 percent in the South. Sales
fell 5.6 percent in the Northeast and slipped 2.3 percent in the
West.
The stock of new houses available on the market rose 0.5
percent last month to 205,000. Supply still remains less than
half of what it was at the height of the housing boom, good news
for home builders who will need to ramp up construction.
At April sales pace it would take 4.8 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, down from 5.1 months in March.
With supply still tight, the median price for a new home
rose 8.3 percent from a year ago to $297,300. While higher home
prices could reduce affordability, they boost household equity,
which could boost consumer spending.
