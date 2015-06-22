WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. home resales surged to
a 5-1/2-year high in May as first-time buyers piled into the
market, the latest indication that housing and overall economic
activity were gathering steam in the second quarter.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday existing
home sales increased 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 5.35
million units, the highest level since November 2009.
The increase unwound April's surprise drop in purchases,
which economists had dismissed as a blip given that
forward-looking indicators on home sales, including mortgage
applications, had been fairly strong during that period.
The Realtors group revised April's sales pace up to 5.09
million units from the previously reported 5.04 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales rising to
a 5.26 million-unit pace last month.
First-time buyers accounted for 32 percent of transactions,
the largest share since September 2012.
May's sturdy home sales report added to last week's data on
building permits in portraying an upbeat picture of the housing
market. It joined strong retail sales, consumer sentiment and
employment data reports in suggesting a building up of momentum
in the economy after output contracted at the start of the year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)