WASHINGTON Aug 20 U.S. home resales rose more
than expected in July to their highest level since 2007, a sign
the U.S. housing market was heating up and could provide more
support for the overall economy.
The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday
existing home sales increased 2 percent to an annual rate of
5.59 million units.
June's sales pace was revised slightly lower to 5.48 million
units from the previously reported 5.49 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home resales
falling to a 5.44 million-unit pace last month. Sales were up
10.3 percent from a year ago.
A string of strong reports on the U.S. housing market
supports the view that the U.S. economy is building up steam and
closing in on the point when the Federal Reserve will hike
interest rates to keep it from overheating.
The gain in home resales in July was driven by increases in
America's South and West, regions that were hit hard by the
housing bust of the 2007-09 recession.
Nationwide, the median home price fell slightly from the
previous month to $234,000, but was up 5.6 percent from a year
earlier. The supply of homes for sale fell slightly in July.
