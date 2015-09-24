WASHINGTON, Sept 24 New U.S. single-family home sales rose more quickly than expected in August on the back of a strong upward revision for the prior's month's growth, pointing to a strengthening recovery in America's housing market.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday sales increased 5.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 552,000 units. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)