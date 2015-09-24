Yum Brands' quarterly profit beats estimates
May 3 Yum Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong demand at its Taco Bell restaurants.
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 New U.S. single-family home sales rose more quickly than expected in August on the back of a strong upward revision for the prior's month's growth, pointing to a strengthening recovery in America's housing market.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday sales increased 5.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 552,000 units. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.