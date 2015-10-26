WASHINGTON Oct 26 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell to near a one-year low in September after two
straight months of gains, suggesting a temporary cooling in the
market for new houses.
The Commerce Department said on Monday sales dropped 11.5
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 468,000 units,
the lowest level since November 2014. August's sales pace was
revised down to 529,000 units from the previously reported
552,000 units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales,
which account for 7.8 percent of the market, slipping to a rate
of 550,000 units. Sales were up 2.0 percent compared to
September of last year.
The moderation in new home sales is likely to be temporary
as other housing reports have painted an upbeat picture of the
sector. In addition, new home sales tend to be volatile month to
month because they are drawn from a small sample.
September data on existing home sales, home builder
confidence and housing starts have been fairly strong.
A sturdy housing market is supporting consumer spending
through an increase in household wealth, which is helping to
soften the blow on the economy from faltering global growth, a
strong dollar and weak capital spending in the energy sector.
Efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory bloat also have
weighed on growth, leaving gross domestic product growth
estimates for the third quarter running below a 2.0 percent
annualized rate.
The economy grew at a 3.9 percent rate in the second
quarter. The government will publish its advance third-quarter
GDP estimate on Thursday.
New home sales tumbled 61.8 percent in the Northeast to the
lowest level since April. Sales declined 6.7 percent in the West
and were down 8.7 percent in the populous South. In the Midwest,
sales fell 8.3 percent.
With sales weak, the stock of new houses for sale increased
4.2 percent to 225,000 last month, the highest level since March
2010. Still, supply remains less than half of what it was at the
height of the housing boom.
At September's sales pace it would take 5.8 months to clear
the supply of houses on the market, up from 4.9 months in
August. The median price of a new home rose 13.5 percent from a
year ago to $296,900.
