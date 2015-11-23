WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. home resales fell more
than expected in October, with large declines in regions which
have experienced the biggest price gains, but the underlying
trend suggested housing remained on firmer footing.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday
existing home sales declined 3.4 percent to an annual rate of
5.36 million units. September's sales pace was unrevised at 5.55
million units and was the second highest since 2007.
Sales were up 3.9 percent from a year ago. Despite the drop
last month, sales held above their average for the year and are
on track to record their best annual sales in eight years.
Housing is being supported by a strengthening labor market,
which is boosting household formation by encouraging young
adults to leave parental homes. It, however, remains constrained
by a persistent shortage of houses for sale, which has driven up
prices and sidelined first-time buyers.
Economists had forecast sales falling to a rate of 5.40
million units last month. Sales dropped 8.7 percent in the West
and fell 3.2 percent in the South. According to the Realtors
group, these two regions have experienced large price increases
due to tight inventory.
Sales slipped 0.8 percent in the Midwest and were unchanged
in the Northeast.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)