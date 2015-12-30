WASHINGTON Dec 30 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes fell in November for the third time in four
months, a signal that growth in the U.S. housing market could be
cooling.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday
its pending home sales index slipped 0.9 percent to 106.9. The
NAR said the index rose slightly more in October than initially
estimated.
Economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase in November.
Pending home contracts become sales after a month or two,
and the declines in recent months could point slower growth in
homebuying in 2016, when interest rates are expected to rise.
Mortgage rates have only inched higher since the Federal Reserve
raised its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Dec. 16, but Fed
policymakers expect to continue hiking next year.
Pending home sales had been posting strong gains earlier in
the year and were still up 2.7 percent from a year ago.
But contracts fell 3 percent in the Northeast in November
from a month earlier and were down 5.5 percent in the West. They
rose 1.3 percent in the South and gained 1.0 percent in the
Midwest.
