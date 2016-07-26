WASHINGTON, July 26 New U.S. single-family home
sales rose more than expected in June, reaching their highest
level in nearly 8-1/2 years, the latest sign that the housing
market was gathering momentum.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday new home sales
increased 3.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
592,000 units last month, the highest level since February 2008.
May's sales pace was revised up to 572,000 units from the
previously reported 551,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters
had forecast new home sales, which account for about 9.6 percent
of the housing market, rising to a rate of 560,000 units last
month.
Sales were up 25.4 percent from a year ago. Last month's
increase left new home sales in the second quarter well above
their average for the first three months of the year.
The housing market is gaining speed with a report last week
showing home resales vaulted to near a 9-1/2-year high in June.
At the same time, single-family housing starts increased solidly
in June.
The housing market, which is being supported by tightening
labor market conditions and mortgage rates near record lows, is
helping to power the economy. New home sales are likely
benefiting from a persistent shortage of previously owned houses
available for sale.
New single-family homes sales jumped 10.4 percent in the
Midwest and soared 10.9 percent in the West, which has seen a
sharp increase in home prices amid tight inventories. But sales
fell 5.6 percent in the Northeast and slipped 0.3 percent in the
populous South.
Last month, the inventory of new homes on the market
increased 1.2 percent to 244,000 units. At June's sales pace it
would take 4.9 months to clear the supply of houses on the
market, down from 5.1 months in May.
The median price for a new home rose 6.1 percent from a year
ago to $306,700.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)