WASHINGTON, June 28 Contracts to buy previously
owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in May, the third straight
monthly decline, as a lack of homes for sale on the market
crimped supply.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month,
dropped 0.8 percent to 108.5. Pending home sales fell in the
Northeast, South and West, and were flat in the Midwest.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales
increasing 0.8 percent in May. Pending home sales were down 1.7
percent from a year ago.
"A much higher share of homeowners compared to a year ago
think now is a good time to sell, but until they do, sales will
likely stay flat and low inventory will keep price growth moving
swiftly," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement.
Housing demand is being driven by a strong economy and tight
labor market. The unemployment rate fell in May to a 16-year low
of 4.3 percent.
A lack of inventory has pushed up prices, particularly for
more expensive homes. Home prices increased 26 percent for
properties priced between $750,000 and $1 million compared to
the same month last year.
Pending home sales contracts become sales after a month or
two. Last month's fall suggests that home resales, which
rebounded last month to the third highest monthly level in a
decade, may also falter in the coming months.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)