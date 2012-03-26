By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 26 Contracts to purchase
previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in February,
suggesting a loss of momentum in the housing market after recent
signs of improvement.
The National Association of Realtors said on Monday its
Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed in February,
slipped 0.5 percent to 96.5. Signed contracts become sales after
a month or two.
The report was the latest in a series to suggest a pause in
the tentative housing market recovery in February and a weak
start to the spring selling season.
However, given that contracts were up 1.5 percent between
January and February, there is a chance that home resales could
rise in March, economists said.
"The actual existing home sales numbers still need to rise a
bit in order fully to catch up, but the overall impression is
one of a pause," said Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S. economist at
High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected pending home sales
to advance 1.0 percent in February after rising 2.0 percent the
prior month. Contracts signed were up 9.2 percent in the 12
months to February.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data, with
investors taking their cue from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's cautious comments on the jobs market, which implied
the U.S. central bank's monetary policy stance will remain
accommodative for a while.
DIMINISHED WEATHER LIFT
Data last week showed sales of previously owned homes fell
in February, but remained the second highest since May 2010.
Other reports last week also showed declines in home building
activity and new home sales in February.
However, permits to build homes approached a near 3-1/2 year
high in February, and both prices of new and previously owned
homes rose from a year ago. Some economists attributed the
retrenchment in sales last month the fading boost from the
unseasonably mild winter weather.
"We are seeing a diminishing lift from the weather. Even if
you look at the February setback in most of these indicators,
the direction is clearly still upwards," said Michael Englund,
chief economist at Action economics in Boulder, Colorado.
"We continue to think we hit the bottom in the housing
sector about the middle of last year and that we are recovering,
though it is a slow recovery and prices are not going to recover
until next year."
The housing market continues to be hobbled by an oversupply
of unsold homes, particularly foreclosures, which are depressing
prices. Stringent conditions to qualify for a home loan are also
an obstacle.
About a third of contracts are canceled every month,
according to the NAR.
"Indeed, February has been a bit of a pothole for the
housing market. But with affordability high and job creation
improving, there is still much opportunity for improvement in
the housing sector," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at
BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
Contracts fell in three of the four regions last month, but
jumped 6.5 percent in the Midwest.