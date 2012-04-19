WASHINGTON, April 19 U.S. home resales fell in
March but the supply of properties on the market tightened and
prices inched higher, giving mixed signals about the pace of
recovery in the still-struggling housing sector.
The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday that
existing home sales slipped 2.6 percent to an annual rate of
4.48 million units last month.
However, February's sales pace was revised slightly higher
to 4.60 million units from the previously reported 4.59 million
units. Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales at a 4.62
million-unit sales pace last month.
And in a sign that the nation's glut of unsold homes was
easing, inventories fell to 2.37 million. Realtors in some
markets have reported shortages of housing stock, the NAR said.
Nationwide, the median price for a home resale rose to
$163,800 in March, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier.
Distressed sales accounted for 29 percent of resales, down
from 34 percent in February, the NAR said.