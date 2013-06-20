WASHINGTON, June 20 U.S. home resales rose in
May to the highest level in 3-1/2 years and prices jumped, a
sign the housing sector recovery is gathering steam and could
give the economy a significant boost this year.
The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday that
existing home sales advanced 4.2 percent to an annual rate of
5.18 million units, the highest level since November 2009 when a
home-buyer tax credit was expiring.
"Whatever inventory is coming onto the market, buyers are
ready to snap it up," said Lawrence Yun, an economist at the
NAR.
The increase beat expectations for a rise to a 5
million-unit rate last month.
The housing market is one of the brightest spots in
America's economy and is helping counter Washington's decision
to raise tax rates and cut government spending this year.
A very accommodative monetary policy by the Federal Reserve,
which has held mortgage rates near record lows, is helping to
lift the housing market off the floor. Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke, however, gave clear signals on Wednesday that the Fed
was on track to start dialing back its stimulus by the end of
this year.
In May, the median home sales price increased a whopping
15.4 percent from a year ago to $208,000. That was the biggest
year-over-year increase since 2005 and left prices at their
highest level since July 2008.
"Prices have recovered quite suddenly and quite
spectacularly," Yun said.
With prices rising, more sellers put their properties on the
market, lifting the inventory of unsold homes on the market 3.3
percent from April to 2.22 million.
Still, the stock of homes for sale continues to be tight in
the market. The May level of inventories represented just 5.1
months' supply at May's sales pace, down from 5.2 in April. Many
economists consider 6.0 months to be a healthy balance between
supply and demand.