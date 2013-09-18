WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. housing starts rose
less than expected in August amid a sharp slowdown in the
multifamily sector, but a surge in permits for single-family
homes pointed to sustained strengthen in the housing market
recovery.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday housing starts
increased 0.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
891,000 units. July's starts were revised down to show a
883,000-unit pace instead of the previously reported 896,000
units.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected groundbreaking to
rise to a 917,000-unit rate last month.
Starts for multi-family homes tumbled 11.1 percent to a
263,000-unit rate. Groundbreaking for single-family homes, the
largest segment of the market, increased 7.0 percent to a
628,000-unit pace, the highest since February.
The drop in multifamily starts could be the result of a
spike in mortgage rates, which might be making developers
cautious about taking on new projects.
Higher mortgage rates have slowed the pace of home sales,
but demand for accommodation as household formation continues to
recover from multi-decade lows is expected to keep residential
construction supported.
Mortgage rates have risen in anticipation of the Federal
Reserve reducing the $85 billion in bonds it is buying each
month to keep interest rates low. Economists believe the Fed
will make an announcement on the future of the program at the
end of a two-day meeting later on Wednesday.
Permits to build homes fell 3.8 percent in August to a
918,000-unit pace. Economists had expected permits, which lead
starts by at least a month, to be little changed at a 950,000
unit pace.
All the drag last month came from the multifamily sector,
where permits dropped 15.7 percent. Permits for single-family
homes rose 3 percent to their highest level since May 2008.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)