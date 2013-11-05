(Add details from report, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Homeownership in the United
States held near 18-year lows in the third quarter, suggesting
the housing market was still struggling to overcome challenges
brought on by the recession.
The seasonally adjusted homeownership rate, the share of
households owning a home, held at 65.1 percent, the lowest since
the fourth quarter of 1995, the Commerce Department said on
Tuesday.
The rate peaked at 69.4 percent in 2004. Stubbornly high
unemployment and stringent lending practices by financial
institutions have now put the American dream of owning a home
out of the reach of many residents.
Although the unemployment rate has declined significantly
from a peak of 10 percent in October 2009, it remains at an
uncomfortably high 7.2 percent. About 21.5 million people are
either unemployed, working only part-time despite wanting
full-time work, or want a job but have given up the search.
Investors, wanting to take advantage of the rising demand
for rental accommodation, have partially driven the housing
recovery. But the home sales pace has slowed in recent months as
potential buyers balk at higher mortgage rates.
With the share of first-time home buyers hovering well below
levels that economists and real estate professionals consider
ideal, there are concerns the higher borrowing costs could hold
the homeownership rate near current lows.
The residential rental vacancy rate rose a tenth of a
percentage point to 8.3 percent in the third quarter. Despite
the increase, it was well below a peak of 11.1 percent in 2009.
In the third quarter, the median asking rent was little
changed at $736.
Homeownership was high among people 65 years and older, but
remained low in the under 35 years age group.
