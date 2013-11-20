WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. home resales fell in
October due to an inventory shortage and high property prices
that have dampened buying power and are expected to drag on the
housing market recovery.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that
sales of previously owned homes fell 3.2 percent last month to
an annual rate of 5.12 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to drop to a
5.13 million unit pace in October.
There was little movement in properties for sale, and the
current rate of existing supply in the market was up slightly to
5.0 months.
Sales in coming months are also expected to be hampered by a
lack of inventory on the market and a government shutdown that
has halted some final property transactions.
The NAR said a combination of high home prices and increased
mortgage rates was hurting affordability. The trade group said
the rate of newly constructed homes is disappointing and
hampering the broader housing market recovery.
At the same time, the median price rose 12.8 percent in
October from a year ago to $199,500. It was the 11th straight
month of double-digit gains, and up from last month.