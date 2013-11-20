WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. home resales fell in
October to their lowest since June due to an inventory shortage
and high property prices that have dampened buying power.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that
sales of previously owned homes fell 3.2 percent last month to
an annual rate of 5.12 million units.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected sales to drop to a
5.13 million unit pace in October.
At the same time, the median price rose 12.8 percent in
October from a year ago to $199,500. It was the 11th straight
month of double-digit gains, and up from last month.
October's inventory was 2.13 million existing homes for
sale, up just 0.9 percent from the year-earlier period,
representing five months' supply at the current pace.
The pace of annual sales growth decelerated to 6 percent in
October, as tight credit conditions and high borrowing costs are
impacting the housing market recovery.
Purchases fell in the month in all four regions, with the
most dramatic drop seen in the West, where they declined 7.1
percent.
First time buyers remain on the sidelines, representing 28
percent of all home purchases, which is below the historical
average. The rate has fallen below 30 percent for 7 straight
months. At the same time, cash purchases remain elevated and
account for about 31 percent of home purchases. Investors
snapped up 19 percent of the market, similar to the September
sales figures.
Sales in coming months are also expected to be hampered by a
lack of inventory on the market and a government shutdown that
has halted some final property transactions.
The NAR said a combination of high home prices and increased
mortgage rates was hurting affordability. The trade group said
the rate of newly constructed homes is disappointing and
hampering the broader housing market recovery.