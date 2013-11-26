WASHINGTON Nov 26 Permits for future U.S. home
construction rose to their highest level in nearly 5-1/2 years
in October, suggesting the housing market recovery remained
intact despite recent signs of slowing down.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday building permits
jumped 6.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.03
million units. That was the highest rate since June 2008.
Permits increased 5.2 percent in September.
August's permits were revised to a 926,000-unit pace from
the previously reported 918,000 units. Permits lead housing
starts by at least a month.
The Department postponed the release of housing starts and
completions for September and October until Dec. 18 because the
collection of data was affected by a 16-day shutdown of the
government last month. November data also will be published at
that time.
The partial shutdown of the federal government also delayed
the publishing of the September and October permits reports.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected building permits
at a 930,000-unit rate in October.
While permits are not counted in gross domestic product
(GDP), they are a key indicator of economic activity and the
sturdy gains in both September and October should ease concerns
the housing market recovery was stalling.
Higher mortgage rates have slowed the pace of home sales,
but demand for accommodation as household formation continues to
recover from multi-decade lows is expected to keep residential
construction supported.
Home resales fell in October for a second straight month and
confidence among single-family home builders has ebbed somewhat
since nearing an eight-year high in August.
Permits for the multifamily home sector surged 15.3 percent
in October after increasing 20.1 percent in September. Permits
for buildings with five units or more reached their highest
level since June 2008.
Single-family home permits, the largest segment of the
market, increased 0.8 percent after falling 1.9 percent in
September.
