WASHINGTON, April 22 U.S. home resales fell to
their lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years in March, but there
were signs a recent downward trend that has plagued the housing
market may be drawing to an end.
The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday home
sales slipped 0.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.59 million
units, the lowest level since July 2012.
The decline was, however, less than economists'
expectations for a fall to a 4.55-million pace.
February's sales pace was unrevised at 4.60 million units.
Existing home sales are counted at the closing of contracts
and March's sales reflected contracts signed in January and
February when the country was in the grip of an unusually cold
and snowy winter.
Even accounting for the terrible weather, the housing market
has slowed significantly since last summer as a run-up in
mortgage rates, high house prices and a dearth of properties
sidelined potential buyers.
Existing home sales have been trending lower since last
August, briefly popping up in December. Compared to March last
year, sales were down 7.5 percent.
